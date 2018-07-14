Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Two-day Pride Festival begins today in San Diego

 
Last updated 7/14/2018



SAN DIEGO - The two-day San Diego Pride Festival kicked off today with performances by dozens of artists across four stages, including one from headlining singer-songwriter JoJo.

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the annual Balboa Park festival, part of a weekend slate of San Diego Pride events.

"I hope everyone will take the time to learn more about the bold and brilliant LGBTQ artists who will be attending Pride, and join us in enjoying their music at the festival this July,'' said Fernando Lopez, San Diego Pride executive director. "For many of us, Pride is the one time a year that we have to love and dance in the daylight, and I am so proud of our team for working diligently to ensure that the diversity on our stages reflects back to us all the diversity in our community.''

Other main stage highlights from Day One include singer-songwriter Kim Petras, DJ Kandy, and singer-songwriter Aiden James.

More than 50 LGBTQ-serving community nonprofits, healthcare providers, supportive faith institutions, small businesses and large companies will also exhibit at the festival.

 
