By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

CWA adopts 2019 rates and charges

 
The San Diego County Water Authority adopted its rates and charges for 2019.

The June 28 SDCWA board action also allocated the pro-rata shares of total fixed charges to each CWA member agency. The new rates and charges will increase the CWA member agency purchase cost per acre-foot on a countywide basis from $1,303 to $1,341 for untreated water and from $1,603 to $1,617 for treated water, which equates to increases of 2.9 percent for untreated supply and 0.9 percent for treated water.

The CWA’s rates are based on a melded rate which melds the cost of water delivered from the Metropolitan...



