CWA adopts 2019 rates and charges

The San Diego County Water Authority adopted its rates and charges for 2019.

The June 28 SDCWA board action also allocated the pro-rata shares of total fixed charges to each CWA member agency. The new rates and charges will increase the CWA member agency purchase cost per acre-foot on a countywide basis from $1,303 to $1,341 for untreated water and from $1,603 to $1,617 for treated water, which equates to increases of 2.9 percent for untreated supply and 0.9 percent for treated water.

The CWA’s rates are based on a melded rate which melds the cost of water delivered from the Metropolitan...