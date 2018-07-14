Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FAA hosts potluck and Zentangle class in July

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2018 at 2:42pm

Examples of Zentangle by Linda Doll. Zentangle is an easy-to-learn method of creating beautiful images from repetitive patterns.

FALLBROOK – There will be no general meeting for the Fallbrook Art Association in July, but a potluck will be held July 21 at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. Members are asked to bring their favorite dish, along with its recipe.

Paints and canvasses will be provided for a fun activity – members can contribute their artistic skills to collaboratively create two abstract, free-form paintings in primary colors.

Usually the months of July and August are dark for FAA. This year, however, a special workshop has been added for July 28. "Zentangle" will be taught by artist Lin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017