FAA hosts potluck and Zentangle class in July
Last updated 7/14/2018 at 2:42pm
FALLBROOK – There will be no general meeting for the Fallbrook Art Association in July, but a potluck will be held July 21 at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. Members are asked to bring their favorite dish, along with its recipe.
Paints and canvasses will be provided for a fun activity – members can contribute their artistic skills to collaboratively create two abstract, free-form paintings in primary colors.
Usually the months of July and August are dark for FAA. This year, however, a special workshop has been added for July 28. "Zentangle" will be taught by artist Lin...
