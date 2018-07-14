FAA hosts potluck and Zentangle class in July

Examples of Zentangle by Linda Doll. Zentangle is an easy-to-learn method of creating beautiful images from repetitive patterns.

FALLBROOK – There will be no general meeting for the Fallbrook Art Association in July, but a potluck will be held July 21 at the Fallbrook Women's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. Members are asked to bring their favorite dish, along with its recipe.

Paints and canvasses will be provided for a fun activity – members can contribute their artistic skills to collaboratively create two abstract, free-form paintings in primary colors.

Usually the months of July and August are dark for FAA. This year, however, a special workshop has been added for July 28. "Zentangle" will be taught by artist Lin...