Firefighters halt small fire in Bonsall

BONSALL - Firefighters were quickly able to stop the spread of a small brush fire near Gopher Canyon in Bonsall today.

The fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. in an open area along Old River Road near Little Gopher Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is just east of state Route 76.

There was no immediate size estimate, but North County Fire District spokesman John Buchanan said the blaze was not major and crews had it under control within an hour of when it was first reported.