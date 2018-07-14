Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Firefighters halt small fire in Bonsall

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2018 at 1:55pm



BONSALL - Firefighters were quickly able to stop the spread of a small brush fire near Gopher Canyon in Bonsall today.

The fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. in an open area along Old River Road near Little Gopher Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is just east of state Route 76.

There was no immediate size estimate, but North County Fire District spokesman John Buchanan said the blaze was not major and crews had it under control within an hour of when it was first reported.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/16/2018 12:29