Miayasaki celebrates 107th birthday
Last updated 7/14/2018 at 2:44pm
FALLBROOK – Masanobu Miayasaki, a resident at Golden Gardens Assisted Living Home in Fallbrook, will celebrate his 107th birthday, July 13, with a gala celebration at Golden Gardens. His wife of 68 years, Doris, is always by his side, typically holding hands as they sit in their side-by-side recliners. They have been inseparable since their marriage.
"Mas," his father and their family were farmers in Salinas, California. They owned a large farm with houses, cars, tractors, a matched set of black drafting horses and all the equipment needed to operate a successful family farm.
All of thei...
