Miayasaki celebrates 107th birthday

Turning 107, Masanobu "Mas" Miayasaki, right, and his wife, Doris Miayasaki, are residents at Golden Gardens Assisted Living Home in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Masanobu Miayasaki, a resident at Golden Gardens Assisted Living Home in Fallbrook, will celebrate his 107th birthday, July 13, with a gala celebration at Golden Gardens. His wife of 68 years, Doris, is always by his side, typically holding hands as they sit in their side-by-side recliners. They have been inseparable since their marriage.

"Mas," his father and their family were farmers in Salinas, California. They owned a large farm with houses, cars, tractors, a matched set of black drafting horses and all the equipment needed to operate a successful family farm.

All of thei...