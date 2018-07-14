Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

New commander no longer undercover

 
Last updated 7/14/2018 at 4:11pm

Lt. Ricardo Lopez is the new commander of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Fallbrook substation.

Lt. Ricardo Lopez, the new commander of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Fallbrook substation, plans to be visible in the community. That wasn't the game plan the last time he worked Fallbrook.

"I was here but I wasn't visible, but I did get to see some things and gather some information," said Lopez, who, undercover, worked Fallbrook and the surrounding areas for many years as a member of North County Regional Gang Task Force.

Lopez, a 47-year-old native of San Diego, has 23 years of service in law enforcement – all with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. He began his n...



