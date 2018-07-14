Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Planning Commission recommends Newland Sierra approval

 
Last updated 7/14/2018 at 3pm



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has the authority to approve or deny a specific plan, general plan amendment, rezone, and tentative map for the proposed Newland Sierra development, but the county's Planning Commission recommended that the project be approved.

A 6-1 Planning Commission vote June 28, with Michael Beck opposed, recommended approval of the project which is considered the successor to the Stonegate Merriam Mountains proposal rejected by the Board of Supervisors in 2010.

The Merriam Mountains proposal included 2,700 dwelling units of various housing types. Newland Sierr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Reader Comments
