Planning Commission recommends Newland Sierra approval

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has the authority to approve or deny a specific plan, general plan amendment, rezone, and tentative map for the proposed Newland Sierra development, but the county's Planning Commission recommended that the project be approved.

A 6-1 Planning Commission vote June 28, with Michael Beck opposed, recommended approval of the project which is considered the successor to the Stonegate Merriam Mountains proposal rejected by the Board of Supervisors in 2010.

The Merriam Mountains proposal included 2,700 dwelling units of various housing types. Newland Sierr...