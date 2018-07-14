World War II veteran Gilby visits Rotary Club
Last updated 7/14/2018 at 2:59pm
FALLBROOK – Village Rotarians were honored June 19 with a visit by World War II veteran Lt. Elizabeth Janet Stutheit, known locally as Betty Gilby.
Gilby read excerpts from her book and shared some of her experiences as an officer in the 5th Army while serving in North Africa and Italy. Gilby is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 of Fallbrook, has served as grand marshal in several parades and rarely misses her weekly bridge game. The Rotarians greatly thanked Gilby for her service....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)