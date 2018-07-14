World War II veteran Gilby visits Rotary Club

World War II veteran Betty Gilby, front row center, visits the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club. Sitting next to Gilby is her daughter, Beverly Gilby, right, and Audrey Dagne, left. Positioned behind Gilby is Miss Fallbrook Teen First Princess Kathy Hernandez and Miss Fallbrook First Princess Morgan Davidson and members of the Rotary Club.

FALLBROOK – Village Rotarians were honored June 19 with a visit by World War II veteran Lt. Elizabeth Janet Stutheit, known locally as Betty Gilby.

Gilby read excerpts from her book and shared some of her experiences as an officer in the 5th Army while serving in North Africa and Italy. Gilby is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 of Fallbrook, has served as grand marshal in several parades and rarely misses her weekly bridge game. The Rotarians greatly thanked Gilby for her service.

...