Working for the district

This session my legislative package deals with public safety, health care, government efficiency and rebuilding after the recent fires. Only some are highlighted here.

Public safety bills include AB 2720, reducing recidivism rates by providing more services for youth on parole from state prison to help them successfully re-enter society. AB 1983 improves school safety by requiring school districts and local law enforcement to collaborate on safety threat assessments of school facilities and emergency practices, along with AB 3105 increasing penalties for fentanyl possession, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Two of my bills deal with California’s recent fire disasters. AB 1943 updates state laws that can block conventional home financing in common interest developments, like the manufactured homes that burned in the Lilac fire, for those seeking to rebuild and for new homebuyers, along with ACA 24, which allows residents relocating after natural disasters to transfer base-year tax values (Prop 13) to replacement homes anywhere in California.

Health care bills include AB 2893 updating the California Health Benefit Review Program (CHBRP) for improved health care outcomes and treatments upfront, resulting in fewer costly hospitalizations and doctor visits over the long term. AB 2342 ensures that women considered high-risk for breast or ovarian cancer receive appropriate early genetic counseling and testing. And AB1963 incentivizes providers to become certified to treat opioid and substance abuse disorders. Currently only 2 percent of providers are certified in our state.

Modernizing state government is the goal of AB 2087, resulting in greater transparency, efficiency, cost savings and customer service at all state agencies, including the DMV, Caltrans and even the Legislature.

The 2017-2018 legislative session ends Aug. 31 and I’m hoping that my legislation along with many other bipartisan bills that will benefit all Californians make it to the Governor’s desk.