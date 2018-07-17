Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Family-friendly places to call home

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/17/2018 at 8:46am

Proximity to recreation, school district rankings, median house prices and availability of family attractions can make certain towns and cities more family-friendly than others.

FALLBROOK – What makes a home inviting to one person may deter another. For example, some people want to reside in urban centers in close proximity to public transportation, culture and nightlife, while others may be looking for a swath of property to raise livestock or enjoy privacy from neighbors.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates the average American can expect to move an estimated 11.4 times in their lifetime. Current parents or people who plan to start families may seek out towns or cities that cater to family-friendly pursuits, looking for locations to establish roots. The...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/18/2018 09:37