Family-friendly places to call home

Proximity to recreation, school district rankings, median house prices and availability of family attractions can make certain towns and cities more family-friendly than others.

FALLBROOK – What makes a home inviting to one person may deter another. For example, some people want to reside in urban centers in close proximity to public transportation, culture and nightlife, while others may be looking for a swath of property to raise livestock or enjoy privacy from neighbors.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates the average American can expect to move an estimated 11.4 times in their lifetime. Current parents or people who plan to start families may seek out towns or cities that cater to family-friendly pursuits, looking for locations to establish roots. The...