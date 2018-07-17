Young artists win at fair

The work by Viviana Valdez won a first-place ribbon from the San Diego County Fair's Youth Art Division in the High School mixed media.

FALLBROOK – The young students in artist Daniel F. Martinez's ongoing comic, manga and fantasy art class at the Fallbrook Community Center won ribbons and recognition in this year's San Diego County Fair Youth Art Contest.

The students were in Martinez' fall and spring classes. Viviana Valdez, 16, won first place in the Youth Art Division for High School mixed media.

First place winners in the Creative Youth Division include Joslyn Pinhero, 11, Isabella Beckler, 11 and Olive Alcorn, 9; the second place winners of the Youth Art Division were Bridget Bresnahan, 13, Griffin Kaipo, 13, Gattison Lewis, 13 and Michael Hathaway, 13.

The workshops will continue in the fall through May 2019. Martinez currently offers a 10-week program in creative art at the community center. Parents who are interested in more information can contact fallbrook.community.center@sdcounty.ca.gov for a schedule of one-week workshops.