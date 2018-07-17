Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Young artists win at fair

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/17/2018 at 8:17am

The work by Viviana Valdez won a first-place ribbon from the San Diego County Fair's Youth Art Division in the High School mixed media.

FALLBROOK – The young students in artist Daniel F. Martinez's ongoing comic, manga and fantasy art class at the Fallbrook Community Center won ribbons and recognition in this year's San Diego County Fair Youth Art Contest.

The students were in Martinez' fall and spring classes. Viviana Valdez, 16, won first place in the Youth Art Division for High School mixed media.

First place winners in the Creative Youth Division include Joslyn Pinhero, 11, Isabella Beckler, 11 and Olive Alcorn, 9; the second place winners of the Youth Art Division were Bridget Bresnahan, 13, Griffin Kaipo, 13, Gattison Lewis, 13 and Michael Hathaway, 13.

The workshops will continue in the fall through May 2019. Martinez currently offers a 10-week program in creative art at the community center. Parents who are interested in more information can contact fallbrook.community.center@sdcounty.ca.gov for a schedule of one-week workshops.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/18/2018 07:26