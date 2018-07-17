A supercalifragilisticexpialidocious experience

CYT Riverside County presents 'Mary Poppins' at Fallbrook High School

"Mary Poppins" stars, from left, Kyle Eberly as Jane Banks, Carol Conradt as Mary Poppins, Andrew Shroll as Bert, and Kasen Mandville as Michael Banks.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY – A little creativity and a lot of sweetness can go a long way when one is teaching children. That and many other lessons are told as turn-of-the-century London comes to life onstage when CYT Riverside County presents Mary Poppins for a six-show run in July.

The production is CYT's third and final musical of the 2017-18 season. The curtain opens for a 2 p.m. show July 14 and drops with a 4 p.m. show July 15. The production will take place at The Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Fallbrook High School.

Mary Poppins will be directed by CYT Riverside County artistic director Jennifer Lloyd.

When the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family are faced with the prospect of yet another nanny, they get introduced by Bert (Andrew Shroll) to a seemingly magical nanny named Mary Poppins (Carol Conradt). Jane (Kylie Eberly) and Michael (Kasen Mandville) are at first taken aback but eventually fall in love with their new nanny thanks to her loving and fun approach to life.

Led by the light-hearted and fun-loving duo of Bert and Mary, the children learn to look at the sunny side of life. They eventually show that positive attitude to their uptight parents, Winifred (Kelsey Matheson) and George (Aaron Gibbs), who alter their attitudes thanks to the magical approach of Mary Poppins.

Based on the Disney film with some of the most memorable songs of all time, Mary Poppins was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Julie Andrews. A sequel titled Mary Poppins Returns is scheduled for release in December 2018.

CYT Riverside County is a nonprofit theater arts training program for students ages 4 to 18. CYT, which is celebrating 25 years in the valley, offers a variety of singing, dancing and performance classes as well as Broadway-style musicals in the fall, winter and spring/summer.

Performance dates are July 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m .; July 15 at 4 p.m.

The Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts is at Fallbrook High School, 2400 South Stage Coach Lane. Tickets are on sale at http://www.cytriverside.org for $16 or $18 at the door.