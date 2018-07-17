Library offers activities for all ages

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library continues its Summer Reading Club (SRC) this month as well as numerous other events.

Thursday, July 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. – The USS Midway Museum will present on daily life of a naval aviator on the aircraft carrier that was in service longer than any other U.S. carrier in the 20th century. Sponsored by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Saturday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to noon – Path to Radical Happiness: Join Dr. Andrew Vidich as he presents on the benefits of meditation.

Monday, July 16, from 3 to 4 p.m. – SRC: Indian Snacks. Smita has a snack shop in Little India in Artesia and will share how to prepare spicy appetizers. Sign up at the Front Desk.

Tuesday, July 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. – SRC: Make Bracelets. Carolyn will show how to make bracelets with beads. Sign up at the Front Desk.

Thursday, July 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. – Bob Freaney & Friends: This month's presentation will feature Clara Hayashigawa and Yumiko Oya with classical works by many famous composers. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, July 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. – Friends Concert: Charged Particles. The trio blends jazz with elements of Latin music, funk, classical music and other genres. The group's original compositions are mixtures of complex orchestration and elaborate improvised solos.

Saturday, July 21, from 9 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 22, from 9 to 3 p.m. – The Guatemalan Consulate of San Bernardino will help process paperwork for passports, Consular IDs, etc.

Sunday, July 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. – Flamenco with Gloria Lanuza. Gloria is a performer and teacher who has performed since childhood. Enjoy this wonderful dance form from Spain.

Monday, July 23, from 3 to 4 p.m. – Make Pasta: Faro, owner of Trupiano and 127 West will demonstrate how to make lovely pasta. Sign up at the Front Desk.

Tuesday, July 24, from 4 to 5 p.m. – Enjoy an adult coloring "meditation." Materials are provided, including flora and fauna coloring sheets, pastel pencils and time. Limited to 24 adults, must sign up at the Front Desk before the program.

Thursday, July 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. – Cinema at the Library: This month's film: When the creator of a virtual reality world called the OASIS dies he leaves a challenge with real life consequences.

Sunday, July 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. – Piano Waltzes: Enjoy a piano concert where Vania Pimentel plays waltzes by Chopin, Liszt and Brazilian waltzes.

Tuesday, July 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. – Teen Time: Learn to draw Anime class with Carlos Nieto III. Nieto has worked on “The Simpsons and “King of the Hill.”

Sunday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. – Acoustic Showcase: Blue Creek Band is a highly talented and energetic musical group, which specializes in Bluegrass and Americana with a mix of blues, swing and gospel.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.