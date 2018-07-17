Two new art exhibits coming to Fallbrook Library

"Grand Canal, Venice" is a work by Shuang Li, which will be on display at the Fallbrook Library in the community room, July 15 to Aug. 31.

FALLBROOK - The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will host "Painters Places: Landscapes Near and Far" and sculptural portraits by Marsha Brook, July 15 to Aug. 31. A reception honoring the artists will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 20.

On the reading patio will be an exhibit of sculptural portraits by Marsha Brook. Brook is well-known for the sculpted the piece, "Friends of the Library," a mother and child reading from a book that stood outside the old library and now resides on the north side of the new library.

Brook has shown and sold her art across the United States and has been recognized by the National Sculpture Society. She now sculpts portraits of activists, such as Maya Angelou and Cesar Chavez, that have successfully worked to change the world. Five of these sculptures are on display along with their stories.

As part of this exhibition, Brook is sponsoring an essay contest, "My Activism," for children ages 9-17. The winner of the contest will receive a personal original sculpture created by Brook.

"Maya Angelou" is a creation by Marsha Brook, whose work will be on display on the reading patio at Fallbrook Library, July 15 to Aug. 31.

In the community room, "Painters Places: Landscapes Near and Far," beautiful paintings of local and exotic landscapes will be on display. Works by Shuang Li, Robert Willis, Ray Fedorchak, Lynn Gertenbach, Linda Thorne, Vicky Marquez, Collette Passini, Brett Stokes, Patty Fournier Willis and Penny Fedorchak will be on exhibit.

The featured artists are well-known for their expertise in capturing the places in their paintings because they specialize in creating landscapes. All have been recognized with major awards, have their work in both private and public collections, teach and are represented in galleries in southern California. Over 35 paintings in watercolor, pastel, oil, acrylic and collage are included in this landscape exhibit.

Meet the artists and enjoy small bites and live music, 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the free event at the Fallbrook Library. Everyone is welcome. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, call (760) 731-4650.