Free patrol keeps eyes on homes of vacationers

San Diego Sheriff's Department senior volunteer patrol members check to make sure the garage doors are secure as part of a free vacation check service. The patrol also checks around the entire exterior of a home.

SAN DIEGO – Going out of town this summer? Residents can make plans now to have someone check on their home, so they don't have to worry about it while they're gone by signing up for free vacation checks from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The vacation check service is offered to residents throughout the year for those in the unincorporated areas or sheriff contract cities. A sheriff senior volunteer patrol team will check on a home while the owners or tenants are away.

The senior volunteers will perform a security inspection outside the home, Monday through Friday, checking to make sure doors, windows and the garage are all locked. They may also hide newspapers or packages inside a side yard fence or on a back patio.

If the patrol sees anything suspicious or unusual, like broken windows or open doors, they will call a deputy to investigate.

To sign up for the service, visit http://www.sdsheriff.net. Click on the vacation home checks box to get to the form and take it into the nearest sheriff's station or substation to verify identification.

Here are some additional tips from sheriff's crime prevention specialists on how to lessen the chances of becoming a victim while on vacation:

● Lock up the home and activate the alarm.

● Don't share vacation plans on social media.

● Buy a timer for the home's lights and set them in a random pattern.

● Place a hold on mail and newspaper delivery or ask a trusted friend to pick them up.

● Ask a neighbor to occasionally park in the driveway.

Watch the San Diego Sheriff's Department video on their website to learn more about free vacation checks.

The crime prevention specialists also remind people who are staying home to stay alert and maintain the security around the house.