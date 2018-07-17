Live Well Senior Fair offered in Temecula

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital will host a free Live Well Senior Fair for area residents Saturday, July 14.

Attendees of the fair, which is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be involved in one of the first events hosted in the new 29,000-square-foot addition, the Heroes Community Room.

During the fair, attendees will be able to plan for the future and gain a better understanding of benefits available in the community as they visit with representatives from home health agencies, the Department of Veterans Affairs and hospice.

Representatives from Medicare and a variety of community outreach programs will also be on hand.

Every participant will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.

Temecula Valley Hospital, featuring 140 private patient rooms, emergency care, advanced cardiac and stroke care, orthopedics and general and surgical specialties, is located at 31700 Temecula Parkway in Temecula.

Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and four consecutive “A” grades for patient safety in spring 2018, fall 2017, spring 2017 and fall 2016. The hospital also recently received a 4-Star Medicare Hospital Compare rating and the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017. For more information, visit http://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.