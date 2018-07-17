Naturopaths improve health without drugs

Attending WOW to hear Debi Foli, RND, CNC, speak are some of her friends and patients, from left, Carrie Montoya, Devon Camilleri, Trisha Lockhart, Foli and Leisa Tilley-Grajek.

The topic for the July 5 Women of Wellness program was "What is a naturopath?" The guest speaker at Fallbrook Library, Debi Foli, talked to a group of about 40 people, including at least three men. She explained what naturopathic medicine is, how it is different from traditional medicine and what it can do for individuals.

Foli started out by showing a short video about a woman who was overweight and tried all kinds of diets before losing 100 pounds and then died of a heart attack at the age of 58. That woman, she said, was her mother who would have turned 86 July 5.

Foli said it was becaus...