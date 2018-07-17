Now, what was it I wanted to remember to tell you?

As people grow older, they tend to forget more often than they once did. Although memory loss is a natural part of the aging process, experts have said it usually isn’t problematic for most people until after age 70.

It doesn’t mean that someone might not be forgetful, even though 70 still may be a ways off. Everyone has memory lapses, regardless of their age. Even teenagers forget things, like cleaning their rooms or that English assignment, but as people get older, they notice more the frustrations that forgetting can bring.

Fortunately, if someone finds their memory really does see...