Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Christensen
County of San Diego Communications Office 

TB case reported at USD

 
Last updated 7/17/2018 at 8:37am

Testing for TB is recommended for all USD students identified as having been potentially exposed to the infectious disease.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is working with University of San Diego officials to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis at the school. The period of exposure was from March 28 to June 20.

Free testing for students who have been identified as potentially exposed will take place on a walk-in basis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18, 20, 23, 24 and 25 at the USD Student Health Center located in Maher Hall, room 140, 5998 Alcala Park.

"Testing is recommended for all those exposed to assure they are not infected, since they may not have symptoms," said Wilm...



