Peters honored at FLC gathering

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Land Conservancy held a farewell party June 26 in honor of Mike Peters, its longtime executive director/preserve manager. Wallace and Beverly Tucker hosted the event at their new Fallbrook home, where 50 or so guests gathered to say their goodbyes to the man who has served at the helm of the organization for the past 21 years.

Following refreshments and a buffet dinner catered by FLC Village Green partner Firehouse Que and Brew, guests were treated to a few of the highlights of Peters' storied career, introduced with a funny anecdote by Will Shakespeare.

Jackie Heyneman began by recalling Peters' early days as a volunteer for Save Our Forest, when his much-needed construction background proved invaluable. Wallace Tucker next paid tribute to Peters, admitting he hired him away from SOF to serve as the FLC's first preserve manager.

Also impressed with Peters' wide-ranging skills, Tucker praised his ability to interface with wildlife agencies, including writing grant proposals. Over the years, Peters ultimately raised more than $800,000 for the FLC, Tucker noted. "But the most fun I had with Mike was when we would drive around the countryside," Tucker recalled. "We have driven from the southern border of San Diego County to Riverside County looking at various pieces of land."

These road trips resulted in the acquisition of 17 preserves, Tucker said. "And I think we have that many more waiting right now, in process."

Tucker also read a few excerpts from Peters' long-running column in the FLC's biannual Conservation Chronicle. "Maybe the greatest talent Mike has, if you didn't realize it, is that he's a really good writer, " said Tucker. Among the excerpts was this description by Peters of the FLC's largest preserve:

Attending the farewell party for Mike Peters are, from left, Heidi and Kent Borsch, Lydia Rossi, and David Allen, all longtime FLC members and volunteers.

"Margarita Peak Preserve is so definitely quiet at times that you can hear the wings of a bird working its way through the manzanita bush, picking the berry from its stem. I've been on the preserve at times when the cloud cover held me above everything that was happening below. Just the peak was in the morning sun and every place I looked was in a blanket of rolling damp clouds. As the sun rose in the morning sky, the clouds disappeared and looking west I could see the hills of Camp Pendleton with rolling waves, native grasses and the majestic Englemann Oaks stretching their heavy branches far from the trunk and finally hitting the ground."

Tucker then introduced Karla Standridge, who was recently hired as the FLC's executive director. Previously employed with the Mission Resource Conservation District, Standridge has worked side-by-side with Peters over the last month, training for her new position.

"I have some big boots to fill," she said.

While Peters will be missed, the FLC is looking forward to working with Standridge as it continues its mission of protecting the natural beauty and native habitat of this community.