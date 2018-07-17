Del Mar opens summer meeting July 18

Hat contests are a tradition at Del Mar on opening day of the summer meeting.

It's almost post time for the 2018 summer racing season at Del Mar.

The track where the turf meets the surf will kick off its 36-day meeting Wednesday, July 18, with an opening-day program that is expected to attract more than 30,000 fans.

The first day of racing at Del Mar annually brings out a nattily-attired crowd ready to party and compete, as the Opening Day Hats Contest always features a bevy of creative participants vying for a share of more than $5,000 in prizes.

Major-league thoroughbred racing will be showcased at Del Mar throughout the summer session, which runs through Labor D...