Donation to Pop Warner to help pay for referees
Last updated 7/17/2018 at 8:51am
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer received a $1,000 donation from Major League Pest Control, July 2, at their league practice site of Potter Jr. High School.
"We do a lot of business out here in Fallbrook, so it feels good to be able to give back," Paul Wynhamer, the owner of Major League Pest Control, said. "We are looking forward to coming out to support the Warriors at their home games."
The money will go toward the necessary $5,000 to cover referees at all four home games during the season.
"Fallbrook is such a great place to live, and it's awesome to have the sup...
