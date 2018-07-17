Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Donation to Pop Warner to help pay for referees

 
Last updated 7/17/2018 at 8:51am

From left, Jasmine Uresti of the cheer team, Lucas Uresti of the Mighty Might team and Rolando Uresti, the league president pro tem, accept a check to help pay for referee fees from Paul Wynhamer, the owner of Major League Pest Control, and Linda Wynhamer as Tyler Dudley of the junior varsity team, Luke Dudley of the flag team and Zachary Dudley of the Warrior support staff watch.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer received a $1,000 donation from Major League Pest Control, July 2, at their league practice site of Potter Jr. High School.

"We do a lot of business out here in Fallbrook, so it feels good to be able to give back," Paul Wynhamer, the owner of Major League Pest Control, said. "We are looking forward to coming out to support the Warriors at their home games."

The money will go toward the necessary $5,000 to cover referees at all four home games during the season.

"Fallbrook is such a great place to live, and it's awesome to have the sup...



