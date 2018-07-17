Fallbrook Rugby under 10 team wins tourney

Members of Fallbrook Rugby's champion under 10 team are, front row left to right, coach Rico Burley, Lucas Uresti, Ramese Rivera, Aiden Christman, Drake Gilihan, Rio Burly (brother of Roco Burley), coach Allen Day and coach Alexa Muro; back row, left to right, Nico Cherevchenko, Nathan Moss, Thomas Reynoso, Jaxon Day and Roco Burley.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Rugby was founded at Potter Junior High in 2005 as a boys under 14 team and has grown from 20 brave young men to more than 200 athletes competing in league competition for under 8, under 10, under 12, under 14, under 16, under 18, high school junior varsity and varsity, as well as Summer Sevens for the under 10 through under 18 divisions. Athletes (boys and girls) can start as early as age five and follow this sport all the way into the high school level.

The Fallbrook Warrior Youth Rugby League (teams in the under 10 to the under 14 levels) traveled to Encinitas Co...