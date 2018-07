FALLBROOK – The North County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) reunion and barbecue potluck will be held Saturday, July 21, at Live Oak Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CERT members are invited to bring the kids, friends and anyone that might be interested in joining the CERT program. To RSVP contact Carl at csencenich@gmail.com or North County Fire at (760) 723-2010.