FUESD offers nutritious meals
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 2:05pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announces its policy to serve nutritious meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and/or Afterschool Snack Program. Effective July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines.
Applications will be sent to the household with a letter about the free and reduced-price meal program. Households that want to apply for meal benefits must fill out one application for all children in...
