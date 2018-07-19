Molina graduates and wins award

FREDERICK, Md. – Matthew Molina of Fallbrook, graduated from Hood College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in May and won the Class of 1988 Volunteer Behind the Scenes Award, presented to an active and worthy member of the junior or senior class.

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 32 undergraduate majors, four pre-professional programs, 17 graduate programs, two doctorates and 11 post-baccalaureate certificates.

