Village News

Real estate markets hold steady as prices rise

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 1:14pm

Data provided by Sandicor and 10K InfoSparks

FALLBROOK – Real estate markets in North San Diego County started the summer months with rising prices and steady volume, Jerry Kalman, a Realtor® with HomeSmart Legends here, reported July 11.

Kalman reported that during June the average selling price of a home in Fallbrook and Bonsall rose 4 percent over May and 6 percent over June 2017 to $663,000. Sales volume was equal to that of May at 82 units and 22 percent less than 105 recorded in June 2017.

Kalman noted that 40 percent of the homes sold at prices equal to or greater than the original listing prices and half of these transac...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

