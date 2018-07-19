Steve Jebert, age 91, passed peacefully while resting on Saturday, June 2, 2018. He was born December 9, 1926 in Abony, Hungary and was the second oldest of 10 children. There he completed university, married and started his family.

Steve was a Freedom Fighter during the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. At this time, he and his wife decided to escape with their young children and in the middle of the night they left everything behind in search of freedom. Carrying only five dollars and two suitcases they traveled along enemy lines to reach Austria where the Catholic Church helped them cross the ocean to Canada.

His profession brought his family to Southern California, where one of his proudest moments was becoming a United States citizen. He retired at the age of 84 as a Master tool and dye maker in the aeronautical industry.

Fallbrook was his home for 40 years. He loved the people and would often say it was the best place on earth! He also treasured his church community at St. Peter the Apostle and being a member of the Knights of Columbus. The last 10 months of his life were spent in Las Vegas to be closer to family and there he made many new friends but always had Fallbrook in his heart.

Steve was a simple man who valued the gift of life and lived it to its fullest. He loved creating beautiful works with wood and rod iron and being in his lime grove. He was always working, walking, learning, loving kisses on his cheek and if there was a chance to dance – he danced!

Steve is survived by his son Steve; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Jim Jacobs; daughter and son-in-law Rose and Vance Walberg; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. His loving wife, Elizabeth, preceded him in death.

There will be a memorial Mass Thursday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Fallbrook followed by a private internment at Mission San Luis Rey.