Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Call goes out to artists for Remembering 9/11 art competition

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/20/2018 at 1:10pm

The 2017 Remembering 9/11 art competition includes a variety of patriotic themed works of art at Brandon Gallery.

FALLBROOK – The third annual "Remembering 9/11" exhibition and competition invites artists "to create a patriotic themed work of art, honoring our military, veterans, first responders and our Country," and is sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.

The exhibition will be held at Brandon Gallery Sept. 4 - 28, 2018. The artwork will be judged by the community. The "People's Choice Award" can be voted on Sept. 4 through Sept. 9 at the gallery. A reception will be held Sunday, Sept. 9, where the winners will be announced and awards presented.

The competition is open to everyone. New this...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017