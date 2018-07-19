Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pala to host outdoor Oktoberfest celebration

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 1:06pm

The German polka rock band Hammerstein Musik Bavaria is ready to entertain at Pala Casino Spa & Resort's Oktoberfest, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 13.

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will sponsor an outdoor Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, on the lawn of its Starlight Theater. The event will feature 16 beer brands, authentic German food, wine, and entertainment by Hammerstein Musik Bavaria, the authentic German polka rock band.

Hammerstein Musik Bavaria is a four-piece, global get-down machine that performs traditional polka, tango, operetta and occasional well-placed classic rock songs. Its shows run the gamut from infectious dance rhythms to romantic serenades and interactive dance numbers to virtuosic instrumentals...



