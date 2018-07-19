Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Nathalie Taylor
Special to the Village News 

Strawberry Alarm Clock rings out at the San Diego County Fair

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/20/2018 at 1:02pm

Nathalie Taylor photos

Randy Seol on the vibraphone, along with Howie Anderson, practice before the concert.

Psychedelic. That word, with connotations of colorful swirls, bubbles and wild, repeated patterns, defines a counterculture of the sixties. Strawberry Alarm Clock – a rock band formed in 1967 – played music that was billed as psychedelic. Their unique sound swirled through many a discotheque and school dance.

In 1967 I was a ninth grader sitting cross-legged on the hardwood floor of my bedroom playing records on a small red and white record player. When I popped the round plastic insert into my 45 RPM copy of "Incense and Peppermints," then played it on the turntable, the song mesmeriz...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/22/2018 05:02