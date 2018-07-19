Strawberry Alarm Clock rings out at the San Diego County Fair
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 1:02pm
Psychedelic. That word, with connotations of colorful swirls, bubbles and wild, repeated patterns, defines a counterculture of the sixties. Strawberry Alarm Clock – a rock band formed in 1967 – played music that was billed as psychedelic. Their unique sound swirled through many a discotheque and school dance.
In 1967 I was a ninth grader sitting cross-legged on the hardwood floor of my bedroom playing records on a small red and white record player. When I popped the round plastic insert into my 45 RPM copy of "Incense and Peppermints," then played it on the turntable, the song mesmeriz...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)