Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Summergrass San Diego is coming Aug. 17, 18, 19

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 1:04pm

Local bands will perform on the main stage during Summergrass San Diego at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum.

SAN DIEGO – Summergrass San Diego celebrates 16 years strong this year at the historic Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, Aug. 18, 19, and 20, three terrific days of bluegrass fun and activities for the whole family. Tickets are now on sale at www.summergrass.net.

Summergrass 2018 is very proud to bring these stellar bands to its main stage, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Scroggins Brothers, Bluegrass Etc., Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, The Central Valley Boys, Virtual Strangers, High Mountain Road, Blue Creek, Shinbone, the Gilly Girls, and The Corzines.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

