Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Folk earns RN degree after three attempts

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 2:49pm

From left, Greg Folk, Lorna Folk, and Helmut Mueller are ready to celebrate Lorna's RN degree.

FALLBROOK – The third time is a charm! The family and friends of Lorna Folk are honored to celebrate her educational and professional successes of obtaining her registered nursing degree April 10, 2018.

Folk left nursing school the first time when her husband, Greg Folk, was diagnosed with cancer, then a second time to come to Fallbrook seven years ago to help her beloved uncle. Folk's steadfast commitment to her goal of becoming a registered nurse proved that persistence pays off

Official ceremonies will be followed with a party to celebrate Folk's accomplishments and her Uncle Helmut Mu...



