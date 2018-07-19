How to prevent household poisonings

FALLBROOK – People never want to think of their homes as dangerous places, but the average home has its share of hazards. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 38,000 people in the United States lost their lives to unintentional poisonings in 2014, while Express Scripts Canada reports that poisoning is the fourth-leading cause of injury deaths among Canadians of all ages.

While the statistics about poisoning deaths are alarming, the good news is that such deaths are preventable. The CDC, in conjunction with the American Association of Poison Control Center...