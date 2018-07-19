Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Jacarandas add shades of purple to Fallbrook's landscape

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 3:14pm

Lucette Moramarco photos

A living bouquet of lavender flowers hangs from the jacaranda on Fallbrook Street, in front of the post office.

With little rain this year, wild flowers in Fallbrook have been rare sightings. Without my favorite one, the California poppy, to look for, any hint of a bright color, among the many shades of green populating Fallbrook, is a welcome sight.

As in many warm-weather places, the first blooming of the jacarandas indicated that summer was almost here, the lavender flowers appearing the end of May. While they are not native to San Diego County, jacarandas are a good match for Fallbrook as they are not only drought tolerant but bloom more heavily during droughts.

The jacaranda is so popular it w...



