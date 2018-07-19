Fallbrook Summer Nights kicks off 22nd year

People mingle and check out sports cars on Main Avenue during a 2009 Hot Summer Nites event in downtown Fallbrook.

A party that was started in 1997 by the Downtown Merchants will resume for the 22nd straight year Friday, July 20, when the Fallbrook Village Association presents the first of its three Fallbrook Summer Nights events for 2018.

"What's really fun is just the camaraderie, everybody talking, having fun and just getting along," said Manny Gratz, a FVA director who has been involved with Fallbrook Summer Nights since 1999. "It's truly a block party."

Fallbrook Summer Nights offer residents the opportunity to come downtown to socialize with neighbors while enjoying live musical entertainment, c...