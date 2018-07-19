Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Fowler to take over as Bonsall HS principal

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/20/2018 at 9:18am



Jason Fowler has become the Bonsall High School principal.

Fowler, who replaces Lee Fleming, was chosen for the position by a 5-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote July 12.

"I'm just very pleased to be selected and excited to take on the challenge," Fowler said.

"We are very excited to have him," said BUSD superintendent David Jones. "I think he's going to be a positive influence and impact."

Fleming accepted an offer to become the head of school, which is the equivalent of a principal, at Samueli Academy in Santa Ana.

"It was a pretty heartbreaking decision for me to leave," Flemi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017