Fowler to take over as Bonsall HS principal

Jason Fowler has become the Bonsall High School principal.

Fowler, who replaces Lee Fleming, was chosen for the position by a 5-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote July 12.

"I'm just very pleased to be selected and excited to take on the challenge," Fowler said.

"We are very excited to have him," said BUSD superintendent David Jones. "I think he's going to be a positive influence and impact."

Fleming accepted an offer to become the head of school, which is the equivalent of a principal, at Samueli Academy in Santa Ana.

"It was a pretty heartbreaking decision for me to leave," Flemi...