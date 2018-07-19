Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Killers of Pettigrew receive sentences

 
Last updated 7/21/2018 at 12:12pm

FALLBROOK – Kevin Garcia, Tyler Dean and Ryan Valdez, the three Fallbrook gang members that in December were convicted of murder in the death Hugh Pettigrew III, received their prison sentences Friday at the North County Superior Court in Vista.

The trio was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of the 33-year-old Pettigrew, who was attacked while walking along the 400 block of Ammunition Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. Jan. 22, 2016. The assault, unprovoked, led the jury to find that the three defendants had committed the attack in furtherance of their Fal...



