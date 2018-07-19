Navy commander pleads guilty to dispensing drugs using internet
Last updated 7/21/2018 at 12:50pm
SAN DIEGO - A career Navy commander pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court today to drug charges, admitting that he conspired to distribute, deliver and dispense controlled substances by way of the Internet.
U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adolph Garza, a 54-year-old San Diego resident, admitted using the dark web to make multiple purchases of various controlled substances, including ecstasy, ketamine, cocaine, amphetamine and other controlled substances over an 18-month period from August 2016 to March of this year.
According to his plea agreement, Garza, a 23-year Navy veteran, used multiple dar...
