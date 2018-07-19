Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Navy commander pleads guilty to dispensing drugs using internet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2018 at 12:50pm

SAN DIEGO - A career Navy commander pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court today to drug charges, admitting that he conspired to distribute, deliver and dispense controlled substances by way of the Internet.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Adolph Garza, a 54-year-old San Diego resident, admitted using the dark web to make multiple purchases of various controlled substances, including ecstasy, ketamine, cocaine, amphetamine and other controlled substances over an 18-month period from August 2016 to March of this year.

According to his plea agreement, Garza, a 23-year Navy veteran, used multiple dar...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/22/2018 05:25