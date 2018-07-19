Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants allocated

 
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors' allocation of Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants June 19 included funding for Camp Pendleton's Devil Pups program, the Fallbrook Child Development Center, Fallbrook Youth Baseball, the Fallbrook Village Association, Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center, Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths, and Support the Enlisted Project.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote approved grants of: $27,500 to Devil Pups, Inc., for the purchase of uniforms and challenge coins; $19,250 to the Fallbrook Child Development Center to replace the roof on the Io...



