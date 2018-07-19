Two Fallbrook businesses hit by burglars

The glass front door of Brooktown Kitchen and Coffee is shattered, the result of burglars breaking into the establishment the morning of July 17.

Two Fallbrook businesses were broken into and burglarized in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 17, according to owners and representatives of the businesses.

According to reports, Fallbrook Coffee Company and Brooktown Kitchen and Coffee confirmed they had been burglarized. San Diego County Sheriff's department officers were unavailable for comment by late Tuesday.

News spread quickly through town as someone representing Fallbrook Coffee Company posted on its Facebook page, "As you may have heard by now, we were broken into last night....We hope this will be quickly resolved and gi...