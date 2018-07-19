Death of 1000 cuts

With the Brett Kavanaugh SCOTUS nomination, Trump just dealt a crippling blow to American liberalism, progressivism, socialism, communism or whatever they want to call anti-Americanism now. Darn!

Reality and fact check: What Trump with his orange hair, tactless tweets, boorish behavior, etc. etc. is doing and will continue unmercifully to do to Obama’s depressing liberal “new normal” over the next 2.5 years and maybe 6.5 years is to reduce America’s national misery:

one less regulation,

one added point of GDP,

one lower tax,

one executive order,

one originalist superior court judge,

one less terrorist,

one less unemployment filing,

one more returnee to the workforce,

one additional black, Hispanic, female employee,

one conservative federal judge,

one less sanctuary city,

one pay raise for the middle class,

one reduced medical deductible,

one more healthy veteran,

one new stock market high,

one less criminal alien,

one more uptick in the GDP,

one more mile of new border wall,

one new job,

one more trillion in repatriated corporate capital,

one new bridge,

one new road,

one new pro US trade deal,

one new warship,

one less deep stater

one less nuclear threat,

... at a time.

And that is just the beginning...

To progressives, liberals, socialists, democrats and all other racist demigods, this “new reality” is the death of a thousand cuts. As the realization that the fiction of their mental and moral superiority gradually dawns on them, their pain will increase and their crying and screeching will grow.

I am investing in ear plugs.

But, the greatest threat to liberalism, progressivism, socialism, the Democrat Party and its global elite, is not Donald Trump. He is just their anti-Christ. It is what he is leaving in his wake by unleashing rational capitalism, bringing originalism back to SCOTUS and the Federal judiciary, and returning power to America’s citizens.

A thousand cuts is way too few.

Dan Appleton