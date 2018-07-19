Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Fallbrook Girls Rugby concludes season with split in Philadelphia

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 12:08pm



The Fallbrook Girls Rugby season concluded with the June 1-3 USA Sevens Girls High School Rugby Challenge tournament in Philadelphia.

The Warriors finished fourth in the tournament after winning three matches and losing three games.

The 12 high school girls teams were divided into three pools of four squads each. Sevens rugby has seven players for each team on the field at one time and it also utilizes seven-minute halves, or 14-minute games. Fallbrook's three pool games were all played June 1.

Fallbrook began the tournament with a match against North Bay, which is based in Maryland. North...



