FHS needs players for freshman football team

Freshman Andre Webb, shown here participating in the Fallbrook Football Lift-a-thon, was one of only 15 incoming freshmen to take part in the summer football camp.

Fallbrook High School is in danger of not being able to field a freshman football team.

"Right now our numbers are low for the freshman team so that's definitely a possibility this year," said Fallbrook High varsity head football coach Darius Pickett of not having a freshman squad.

Pickett said only 15 incoming freshmen participated in the five-week summer football camp that wrapped up July 12.

"Honestly, I'm just hoping they didn't want to do summer (camp)," said Pickett. "I'm hoping they'll come out when we start (official practice) July 30."

The participation fee for the football camp i...