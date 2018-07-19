FHS needs players for freshman football team
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 11:55am
Fallbrook High School is in danger of not being able to field a freshman football team.
"Right now our numbers are low for the freshman team so that's definitely a possibility this year," said Fallbrook High varsity head football coach Darius Pickett of not having a freshman squad.
Pickett said only 15 incoming freshmen participated in the five-week summer football camp that wrapped up July 12.
"Honestly, I'm just hoping they didn't want to do summer (camp)," said Pickett. "I'm hoping they'll come out when we start (official practice) July 30."
The participation fee for the football camp i...
