Greene and Sippola win doubles title at Fallbrook Open

The 44th annual Fallbrook Open tournament at the Fallbrook Tennis Club included Bonsall's Dale Greene and Fallbrook's Steve Sippola winning the Men's 4.0 Doubles championship.

Greene and Sippola faced the Fallbrook duo of Glenn Matayoshi and Dale Miller in the championship match. Greene and Sippola won the 6-3 first set. The second set was tied at six games apiece, triggering a tiebreaking game to seven points with a requirement to win by at least two points. Greene and Sippola won the tiebreaker 9-7.

"That was a good match," said tournament organizer Rex Neilson.

Greene and Sippola had de...