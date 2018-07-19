Bird club to learn about behavior training
VISTA – North County Aviculturists, for pet bird owners and breeders, presents: Mary C. Arunski leading a basic behavior training workshop.
The workshop will address behaviors ranging from target training to moving objects.
The presentation will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista 92084. Refreshments will be available for a small donation.
Find more information on this event, including information on precautions against Exotic Newcastle Disease, at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.
