Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to learn about behavior training

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 8:58am



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, for pet bird owners and breeders, presents: Mary C. Arunski leading a basic behavior training workshop.

The workshop will address behaviors ranging from target training to moving objects.

The presentation will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista 92084. Refreshments will be available for a small donation.

Find more information on this event, including information on precautions against Exotic Newcastle Disease, at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.


 
