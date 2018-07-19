Create a sale-worthy showplace

Extraneous items should be removed from kitchen counters and replaced with vases of flowers.

FALLBROOK – The sentiment "don't judge a book by its cover" can be applied to many situations. When it comes to selling their homes, homeowners should remember this adage as they prepare their homes for prospective buyers.

Statista indicates that there were 560,000 houses sold in the United States in 2016. The Canadian Real Estate Association said a record 536,118 residential properties changed hands in 2016, marking a 6.3 percent increase from 2015.

Homeowners who want to make their properties stand out can take the following steps.

De-personalize the home

Homeowners fill their spaces...