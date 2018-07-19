Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FUESD offers nutritious meals

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 2:05pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announces its policy to serve nutritious meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and/or Afterschool Snack Program. Effective July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines.

Applications will be sent to the household with a letter about the free and reduced-price meal program. Households that want to apply for meal benefits must fill out one application for all children in...



