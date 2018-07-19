Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Kooyman receives Don Diego Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 2:15pm

Emily Kooyman photos

FFA member Collin Kooyman shows his lamb, "Jerry Rice," at the San Diego County Fair.

The San Diego County Fair combined its Don Diego Scholarship program and its Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship Program this year, and the 17 recipients included Collin Kooyman of Fallbrook High School's Future Farmers of America chapter.

Kooyman, who plans to major in communications and attend Palomar College during the 2018-19 school year, received a $1,000 scholarship.

"I was very excited," Kooyman said. "I was very stoked to get it. What a treat."

