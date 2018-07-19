Kooyman receives Don Diego Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship

FFA member Collin Kooyman shows his lamb, "Jerry Rice," at the San Diego County Fair.

The San Diego County Fair combined its Don Diego Scholarship program and its Junior Livestock Auction Scholarship Program this year, and the 17 recipients included Collin Kooyman of Fallbrook High School's Future Farmers of America chapter.

Kooyman, who plans to major in communications and attend Palomar College during the 2018-19 school year, received a $1,000 scholarship.

"I was very excited," Kooyman said. "I was very stoked to get it. What a treat."

The scholarship program works with the San Diego County Fair but is a separate organization with 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Most of the mo...