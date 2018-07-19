Library hosts back-to-school resource fair, July 26

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host its annual back-to-school resource fair for families, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, July 26.

More than 20 community groups be in attendance to provide information regarding health, dental hygiene, nutrition, voting and more. In addition to information tables, there will be a Party Puppet People show, 10:30 a.m., followed by refreshments, face painting and balloon animals. The Vista Community Clinic will offer free dental screenings from its mobile Dental Van until 3 p.m.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about the event, call (760) 731-4650.